QB Tagovailoa says he's '100 percent'

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 03:24 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 03:24 IST
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa maintains he is ready to play right now. Tagovailoa said Wednesday in an interview with NFL Network that he is fully recovered from November hip surgery.

"I feel 100 percent," Tagovailoa said. "I feel like if there was a game today, I'd be able to go out and perform the same way I was able to perform in previous years. I feel as mobile as possible. I feel 100 percent." Tagovailoa's agent, Chris Cabott of Steinberg Sports and Entertainment, told Yahoo Sports that doctors have given Tagovailoa full medical clearance. The quarterback was scheduled to perform at a pro day April 9 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., but that workout will not happen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tagovailoa is ranked by Field Level Media second among quarterback prospects available in the 2020 NFL Draft behind LSU's Joe Burrow. Burrow is widely expected to be drafted first overall, leaving several quarterback-needy teams vying for Tagovailoa. The interest could begin with the Washington Redskins at No. 2, the Miami Dolphins at No. 5 and the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 6. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the Dolphins might not be sold on Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa's health is a major question mark. In addition to hip surgery, he had operations on both ankles and fractured his hand during his time with the Crimson Tide. Tagovailoa said his reps have provided updated medical information and are sending teams video of his workouts, which are orchestrated by former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer in Nashville.

"I have no control over the circumstance or situation," he said. "If I was healthy, if I wasn't, I would have no control. So, the best thing I can do is continue to work. Whatever team decides to choose me, I would be grateful." --Field Level Media

