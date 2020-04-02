DE Mayowa agrees to one-year deal with Seahawks

Defensive end Benson Mayowa and the Seattle Seahawks agreed to a one-year deal on Wednesday, player agent David Canter announced on Twitter. The deal is worth $3 million, according to multiple media reports. NFL Network reported it could top $4 million if incentives are met.

Mayowa, 28, recorded career bests of seven sacks and three forced fumbles for the then-Oakland Raiders last season. He began his NFL career with the Seahawks in 2013 but played in just two games and was waived prior to the start of the 2014 campaign.

Mayowa played the next two seasons for the Raiders, followed by two with the Dallas Cowboys and one with the Arizona Cardinals before returning to the Raiders last season. He had six sacks for the Cowboys in 2016. Mayowa posted a career-best 38 tackles (11 for loss) in his season with the Cardinals in 2018.

Overall, Mayowa has 131 tackles (34 for loss), 20 sacks, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 87 career games (15 starts). Signing Mayowa gives the Seahawks insurance in case they are unable to reach a deal with Jadeveon Clowney, who is an unrestricted free agent after playing for Seattle in 2019.

