Sugar Icy Ballas advance in NBA 2K League Three For All

The all-female Sugar Icy Ballas, featuring Las Vegas Aces guard Sugar Rodgers, posted a first-round win over a team of three NBA G League players on Thursday in the NBA 2K League Three For All Showdown. Rodgers teamed with Women in Gaming representatives Ayleesha "ABallaGirl" Harvey and Brianna "icygirl" Novin to top the Wisconsin Herd in PS4 play. The Herd consisted of G League players Brandon Randolph, Trevor Lacey and Shannon Bogues.

The $25,000 online event features teams of players from NBA 2K League squads, the winners of a public qualifying tournament contested last weekend, plus selected WNBA players, NBA G League players and sports and media celebrities. The event is divided into brackets for play on Xbox and PS4, with numerous NBA 2K League teams competing in both formats by splitting their squads. The 36-team Xbox bracket features 21 NBA 2K League teams, and the 42-team PS4 bracket includes 19 NBA 2K League teams.

The prize pool has $15,000 available for the non-NBA 2K League teams, with the two non-NBA 2K League teams advancing the furthest in each bracket cashing in for $5,000 and $2,500. Elsewhere in the PS4 bracket on Wednesday, Pacers Gaming defeated the Cruz Sky Clips, consisting of Dream forward/guard Shekinna Stricklen plus G League players Isaiah Reese and James Palmer.

In Xbox play, 76ers GC got past Raining Threes, featuring Los Angeles Sparks guard Chelsea Gray and NBA G League players Haywood Highsmith and Michael Bryson. Xbox results from Wednesday:

A Bracket Play-in round

Celtics Crossover Gaming def. Pacers Gaming First round

Celtics Crossover Gaming def. Bucks Gaming The OG's def. Magic Gaming

T-Wolves Gaming def. NetsGC All That def. Knicks Gaming

B Bracket Play-in round

Grizz Gaming def. Broken Ankles First round

Pistons GT def. Grizz Gaming Heat Check Gaming def. x Ya lost Me x

Power DF def. Mavs Gaming 76ers GC def. Raining Threes

PS4 results from Wednesday: X Bracket

Play-in round Heat Check Gaming def. The Sell Squad

Team Tyceno def. Lakers Gaming First round

Team of Hell 2.0 def. Heat Check Gaming LadyStarz def. Los Angeles Wildcats

Huh Nation def. Kings Guard Gaming Team Tyceno def. Jazz Gaming

O Bracket Play-in round

Pacers Gaming def. The Cruz Sky Clips 76ers GC def. Toes

First round Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai def. Pacers Gaming

T-Wolves Gaming def. The Playmakers Sugar Icy Ballas def. Wisconsin Herd

76ers GC def. tmt --Field Level Media

