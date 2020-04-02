Left Menu
Sport can play huge role in uplifting world from effects of pandemic: Morgan

PTI | London | Updated: 02-04-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 13:39 IST
Sport can wait for now but on resumption, it could play a massive role in "uplifting the world" from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, feels England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan. Sporting activities the world over came to a grinding halt in the wake of the pandemic that has claimed more than 47,000 lives.

"Sport could play a huge role in uplifting the world and people's perspective on things," Morgan was quoted as saying by the ICC. "Isolation encourages idle minds. Sport can create that theatre and that level of expectation around what it's like to be outside again and be active. If it came to it, I think it would be a huge step forward." Till the time the situation becomes manageable, the top English cricketer is ready to wait and do everything that is required to deal with the crisis.

"Obviously times are still uncertain at the moment. Realistically we can't think about playing until the situation is downgraded from a pandemic," said the 2019 World Cup-winning skipper. Sportspersons, including cricketers, are doing their bit in the fight against the deadly virus. Morgan's teammate Jos Buttler has auctioned his World Cup-winning jersey to raise money, leaving the captain mightily impressed.

"It's an incredibly kind gesture. I'm not one for holding on to memorabilia. Other people are different. The shirt will go for a lot of money and it should do. "But the gesture within itself to aid new equipment to be bought is absolutely outstanding," added Morgan. Buttler's offer to auction the shirt he wore in the World Cup final has so far attracted bids in excess of 65,000 pound.

The money will be donated to the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals charity, Buttler had said..

