COVID-19: Gambhir vows to contribute 2 years' salary to PM CARES Fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 16:18 IST
Donations continued to pour in from the sporting fraternity with cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Thursday deciding to contribute his two years' salary as an MP to the Prime Minister-CARES fund to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping through the country. The BJP's Lok Sabha member from East Delhi made the announcement on his Twitter page, urging people to come forward and donate generously.

"People ask what can their country do for them. The real question is what can you do for your country? I am donating my 2 year's salary to #PMCaresFund. You should come forward too," Gambhir said. Gambhir had earlier pledged a month's salary for the cause and also released Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD fund. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to 50 deaths in the country as per official estimates with close to 2,000 people infected by the deadly virus, which has claimed over 40,000 lives worldwide. The Indian cricket team fielding coach R Sridhar also took to the social networking site to announce a donation of Rs 4,00,000.

"As a proud Indian citizen, I'm Duty-bound and honoured to contribute Rs 200,000/- to @PMCares, Rs 150,000/- to @TelanganaCMO & Rs 50,000/- to Sec Cantt Board," Sridhar tweeted. 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist and multiple World Cup-winning rifle shooter Apurvi Chandela also contributed Rs 5,00,000 -- Rs 3,00,000 to Prime Minister-CARES fund and Rs 2,00,000 to Rajasthan Chief Minister's relief fund -- to fight the pandemic.

