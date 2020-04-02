Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby in crisis as unions engage in 'unprecedented dialogue'

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:03 IST
Rugby in crisis as unions engage in 'unprecedented dialogue'

The U.S. has filed for bankruptcy. The Australians are facing a black hole of more than USD 70 million. English rugby leaders have drawn up worst-case scenarios of an even bigger financial hit. The coronavirus pandemic has left rugby on its knees over the last two weeks, with the prospect of more pain to come because of the uncertainty over whether leagues, lucrative tours and international competitions can resume or go ahead.

The chief executive of England's Rugby Football Union, the world's richest union, said on Thursday there has been an “unprecedented amount of dialogue” between the sport's leading countries during the outbreak that has shut down rugby. "The relationship between the north and the south has probably never been better,” Bill Sweeney said.

Sweeney acknowledged that Australia might be in the weakest position of all the major unions. After returning a net loss of more than $5.4 million for last year, the Australian Rugby Union could take a hit of more than 10 times that figure this year if Super Rugby does not start up again and there are no domestic test matches for the Wallabies, according to CEO Raelene Castle.

The ARU doesn't even have a TV deal at present after refusing to take up an offer with Foxtel, its existing broadcaster. Foxtel had been bidding for rights with Optus, but negotiations have now been suspended. "It's in no one's interest,” Sweeney said, “for Australia to get into even more serious difficulties.” Sweeney suggested USA Rugby's decision this week to file for bankruptcy was no surprise because the body was “struggling somewhat before the crisis,” through sponsorship pullback and losses from sevens competitions and test matches in the country in 2018.

World Rugby, the sport's governing body, is in conversations with the Americans to see how they can sustain the game in what it sees as a key future market. Sweeney last week said the RFU was bracing for lost revenue of up to 50 million pounds ($62 million) over the next 18 months.

There will be a further blow to global revenues in July if test matches set to be hosted by New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and Japan are called off because of the pandemic. A decision is set to be taken on those tours by the northern hemisphere sides at the end of April, but there is little optimism around given most countries are under lockdown, and could be for months.

More realistic, at least among northern hemisphere countries, is ensuring the new season scheduled to start in September can proceed as planned. Wales and Scotland have already voided their domestic campaigns, as has England below the top-tier Premiership.

"There is a final phase in our reaction to this crisis and it's a reboot phase,” Sweeney said, “how we resurrect ourselves from this and emerge stronger.” A decision was made by the RFU on Thursday that final standings in English leagues should be determined by a "best playing record formula,” meaning that Newcastle Falcons will be promoted to the Premiership because they have a 100% record so far this season. The Falcons are set to replace Saracens, whose demotion because of breaches of salary cap regulations was confirmed in January..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

SCTIMST, Wipro 3D jointly build prototype of ventilator to fight COVID-19

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology SCTIMST, an institute of National Importance of the Department of Science and Technology, has tied up with Wipro 3D, Bengaluru to jointly build upon a prototype of an emergen...

32 new coronavirus positive cases reported in AP; tally rises to 143

Eds Adds details Amaravati, Apr 2 PTI Coronavirus positive cases continued to maintain an upward curve in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday with 11 more reported during the day, adding to the 21 since Wednesday night, and taking the aggregate to ...

UP: WhatsApp group admin, member held over sharing of COVID-19 rumour

Two people were arrested in Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly fanning communal violence after a rumour related to coronavirus was shared on a WhatsApp group by one of them, police said. One of them is the admin someone who can add or ...

Home is where research is: Three Indians stay back in Italy to complete their work

Three Indians pursuing academic careers in Italy stayed back when COVID-19 was sweeping across the European nation - one to complete his doctorate, the second for coronavirus related research and the third to see how the country with the wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020