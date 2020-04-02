Left Menu
Development News Edition

Umar Akmal needs to change his attitude, show commitment to be a regular in Pakistan team: Misbah

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:09 IST
Umar Akmal needs to change his attitude, show commitment to be a regular in Pakistan team: Misbah

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has advised Umar Akmal to change his attitude and said the senior batsman needs to show commitment towards the game to become a regular member of the national team. Misbah said while there was no doubt about Umar's potential and talent as a batsman but he needs to reassess his priorities as a professional cricketer. "If Umar thinks he can play in the same mode as he is today, it will be difficult for him. He needs to show total commitment and focus to become a regular member of the side," he told reporters via video conference. Umar, 29, earlier this week submitted his reply to a show cause notice issued to him by the Pakistan Cricket Board for breaching clauses of the Anti-Corruption code which pertains to not reporting an approach to spot fix during the Pakistan Super League 5 in February.

The PCB Security and Vigilance wing suspended Umar on the first day of the PSL on February 20 for beaching the Anti-Corruption Code and last month issued him a show cause notice. Umar apparently submitted his reply by the deadline of March 31 and had reportedly admitted he made a mistake by not reporting the approach. The PCB can ban Umar for six months to life but insiders say the board is contemplating imposing a one million rupees fine and a ban of 12-months, half of it suspended, as the batsman has admitted his mistake and asked for leniency.

The youngest of the Akmal brothers, Umar made an impressive debut for Pakistan in 2009 scoring a century in his maiden Test in New Zealand and is widely regarded as a highly talented batsman. But his antics off the field plus his lack of cricket discipline has seen him play just 16 Tests (his last test appearance was in late 2011 in Zimbabwe), 121 ODIs and 84 T20 Internationals for Pakistan.

The batsman has been involved in several breaches of discipline and has had torrid relations with his coaches notably Waqar Younis and Mickey Arthur while even Misbah as Test captain between 2010-2017 didn't select him for the longer format after 2011. Misbah made it clear that Umar could still give some years to Pakistan cricket but for that he would need to show more commitment and discipline.

"He also has to work very hard on his fitness and show everyone he is very much interested in playing for a long time for Pakistan," Misbah said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

4 Delhi preachers detained from Bihar mosque; cops rule out Tablighi link

Four preachers hailing from Delhi were taken into custody from a mosque here on Thursday, though police said they did not have any link with last months Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital, which has been blamed for the rec...

Spanish WWII liberator of Paris dies of coronavirus at 99

Rafael Gomez Nieto, the last surviving member of a company of Spanish soldiers that fought with French forces in liberating Paris from Nazi occupation in 1944, has died of the new coronavirus, the French presidency said Thursday. He was 99....

Myanmar's camps face 'catastrophe' from virus: rights group

Hundreds of thousands of people displaced by conflict in Myanmar face a health catastrophe from the coronavirus pandemic, a rights group warned, as international calls grow for an end to fighting. Overcrowded camps with an estimated 350,000...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION DEL178 2NDLDALL VIRUS COVID-19 Over 400 more test positive PM hints at staggered exit post 21-day lockdown New Delhi Pitching for efforts on a war footing to identify and isolate COVID-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020