COVID-19: Gambhir vows to contribute 2 years' salary to PM CARES Fund

Donations continued to pour in from the sporting fraternity with cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Thursday deciding to contribute his two years' salary as an MP to the Prime Minister-CARES fund to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping through the country. The BJP's Lok Sabha member from East Delhi made the announcement on his Twitter page, urging people to come forward and donate generously.

"People ask what can their country do for them. The real question is what can you do for your country? I am donating my 2 year's salary to #PMCaresFund. You should come forward too," Gambhir said. Gambhir had earlier pledged a month's salary for the cause and also released Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD fund. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to 50 deaths in the country as per official estimates with close to 2,000 people infected by the deadly virus, which has claimed over 40,000 lives worldwide. The Indian cricket team fielding coach R Sridhar also took to the social networking site to announce a donation of Rs 4,00,000.

"As a proud Indian citizen, I'm Duty-bound and honoured to contribute Rs 200,000/- to @PMCares, Rs 150,000/- to @TelanganaCMO & Rs 50,000/- to Sec Cantt Board," Sridhar tweeted. 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist and multiple World Cup-winning rifle shooter Apurvi Chandela also contributed Rs 5,00,000 -- Rs 3,00,000 to Prime Minister-CARES fund and Rs 2,00,000 to Rajasthan Chief Minister's relief fund -- to fight the pandemic.

The Cricket Association of Bengal umpires and ex-women cricketers on Thursday came forward to lend their support to the State Relief Fund by raising over Rs 3 lakh for the fight against COVID-19. Around 157 current umpires belonging to various grades contributed an aggregate amount of Rs 1.92 lakh by forgoing their day’s pay, CAB said in a statement.

BCCI umpire Abhijit Bhattacharya contributed 5,000 to the State Fund. He had earlier paid one day’s pay to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund as well. Moumita Chakraborty, current BCCI Match Referee and former Bengal U-19 women’s coach donated Rs 50,000 directly to the State Relief Fund.

Rituparna Roy, former player and ex-Bengal women’s team coach made a donation of Rs 35,000 to the State Fund. Former Bengal women’s team player and current selector, Ananya Mitra, requested CAB to deduct Rs 10,000 for relief fund, while Prasenjit Mukherjee, video analyst of the Bengal U19 team also contributed the same.

