Tagovailoa's medical recheck 'overwhelmingly positive'

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 02:43 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 02:43 IST
Tua Tagovailoa received "overwhelmingly positive" results from a voluntary medical recheck Thursday, the quarterback's representatives told ESPN and NFL Network. The comprehensive exam was performed by a third-party physician chosen by NFL team doctors. All 32 team doctors and trainers were able to provide input on the type of exams they wanted, and the results were shared with every team, according to the representatives.

The use of an independent doctor for the recheck is a side effect of the global coronavirus pandemic. Draft prospects who are medically unable to participate at the annual NFL Scouting Combine are usually invited to return to Indianapolis for a recheck in the weeks leading up to the draft, something that wasn't possible this year due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Tagovailoa underwent two surgeries during his junior season at Alabama in 2019, one on his right ankle in October and another in November to repair a posterior wall fracture and dislocated hip. The 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up told ESPN on Wednesday that he was "100 percent" and could play as a rookie in 2020 if he were asked to do so.

The NFL draft is scheduled for April 23-25, and Tagovailoa is widely expected to be one of the top picks. --Field Level Media

