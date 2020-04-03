Cops invoke 2011 WC win to highlight fight against COVID-19

The Mumbai Police have drawncomparisons with India's 2011 World Cup win to highlight theimportance of sitting at home as the country fights theoutbreak of the novel coronavirus

In a tweet, the police have posted two differentphotos of the match-winning shot of Mahendra Singh Dhoni,which helped India lift the World Cup after 28 years, with atagline that read- "India, let's finish it off in style!#INDvCOVID2020 #TakingOnCorona." The picture on the left side shows Dhoni hitting theball. It carries a tagline "2 April, 2011 - we sat at hometill India successfully chased its target." The same picture is posted on the right side, whereinthe ball is replaced by coronavirus and the tagline reads- 2April, 2020: We are sitting at home, waiting for India tochase our target out." On April 2, 2011, the Indian team led by Dhoni had wonthe World Cup after defeating Sri Lanka in the final matchheld in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.