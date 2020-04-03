Rahane stresses on mental health during coronavirus lockdown

India Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said an individual needs to take care of his or her mental health during the country-wide 21-day lockdown, enforced by the Centre because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rahane, who had already donated Rs 10 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, appreciated the efforts of Maharashtra government, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and Mpower, who have launched an initiative to help people in this difficult time. "Mental health is also important during this lockdown. Highly appreciate the efforts of Maharashtra Government, BMC & Mpower for creating a free helpline to support people for their mental wellbeing. @AUThackeray @mybmc @NeerjaBirla ," the stylish right handed batsman from Mumbai tweeted.

Rahane asked fellow Mumbai citizens to call on the helpline number 1800 120 820050 created for people who are in distress. Even star batsman Rohit Sharma took to Twitter and informed people about the same initiative.

"The government of Maharashtra, BMC and Mpower 1on1 have created a free helpline to support you at this difficult time. Call 1800-120-820050 to speak to a mental health professional. #LetsTalk1on1," tweeted Sharma. Till now the country has witnessed over 2000 positive cases and 50 deaths due to COVID-19.

