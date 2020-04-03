Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raiders sign DB Randall, CB Apple back to free agency

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:57 IST
Raiders sign DB Randall, CB Apple back to free agency

Defensive back Damarious Randall signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders as an agreement with free agent Eli Apple deteriorated. Apple agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal on March 16 but the two sides failed to finalize the contract and he returned to free agency on Thursday.

Randall spent the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, who acquired him from the Green Bay Packers in a trade that involved quarterback DeShone Kizer. A first-round pick in 2015, Randall moved from cornerback to safety with the Browns.

Randall, 27, has played in 65 career games, recording 290 tackles, 14 interceptions, two touchdowns and two fumble recoveries. Apple, 24, was selected 10th overall in the 2016 draft by the New York Giants. He was traded to New Orleans in October 2018 and played in 25 games with the Saints, tallying 58 tackles, two interceptions and 13 passes defensed.

Overall, he has 233 tackles, three interceptions, six fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles in 55 career appearances (48 starts). Earlier this week, defensive lineman Michael Brockers re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams after his deal with the Baltimore Ravens never came to fruition. And last Friday, the New York Jets failed to reach a final deal after agreeing to a contract with safety Marqui Christian, who also played with the Rams last season.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

United Airlines to repatriate Americans from Delhi to San Francisco starting Sunday

Chicago-based United Airlines on Friday said it will operate special flights from Delhi to San Francisco beginning April 5 to repatriate American citizens stranded in India due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The repatriation flight...

EC further postpones Rajya Sabha polls

The Election Commission EC has further postponed the elections to the Rajya Sabha in the view of coronavirus outbreak. The fresh dates will be announced later.Also, the EC, invoking its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution, has orde...

Trump taps Kavanaugh ally for seat on influential appeals court

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced plans to nominate a vocal ally of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to an influential federal appeals court in Washington.Justin Walker, 37, who has served as a federal district court judg...

276 people arrested in Uttarakhand for violating lockdown orders

As many as 87 cases were registered and 276 people were arrested in Uttarakhand on Friday for defying the lockdown orders imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. In total, 726 cases have been registered and 3,111 people have been arre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020