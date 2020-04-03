Left Menu
Rex Ryan: 'Turd' Amari Cooper didn't deserve $100M

Updated: 04-04-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:53 IST
Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan ripped Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper and said the Pro Bowl free agent was a "turd" undeserving of his recently signed $100 million deal in Dallas. The blustery Ryan, never one to hold his tongue, said Cooper didn't deserve a big payday on ESPN's "Get Up" program.

"To me, this is the biggest disappearing act in the National Football League," Ryan said. "He doesn't show up on the road ... when he's against the top corners, that guy disappears." Cooper and Dak Prescott were both unrestricted free agents entering the offseason. The Cowboys used the exclusive franchise tag at a cost of more than $30 million to keep Prescott.

Cooper's deal makes him the second-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL behind Julio Jones, who will make $22 million with the Atlanta Falcons. "I wouldn't have paid this turd," Ryan said of Cooper.

Cooper, 25, was the fourth overall pick in 2015 and was traded to the Cowboys from the then-Oakland Raiders in 2018. Cooper appeared on the injury list most of the final eight games last season with leg and ankle injuries. In the final three games of 2019 and with the Cowboys fighting for a playoff spot, Cooper was limited and caught a total of nine passes for 135 yards and zero touchdowns.

