Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Wickens set to make IndyCar return in virtual race

Robert Wickens will be back behind the wheel on Saturday for the first time since a near fatal crash two years ago and while it will be a virtual IndyCar race the Canadian sees it is another step towards the real thing. "I'm just excited to drive something. Last night was the first time I've driven any form of race car since the accident at Pocono Speedway," Wickens told reporters during a conference call on Friday, after getting in his first few practice laps at Barber Motorsport Park. U.S. judge throws out Major League Baseball sign: stealing lawsuit

A U.S. judge on Friday threw out a lawsuit seeking to hold Major League Baseball, the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox liable to DraftKings fantasy baseball bettors for the sport's sign-stealing scandal. Although both teams "shamelessly" used electronic devices to steal signs, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said statements by the teams and baseball commissioner Rob Manfred about the sport's integrity did not make them liable to DraftKings participants who wagered on tainted games. Report: Bulls open search for top executive

Chicago Bulls president and chief operating officer Michael Reinsdorf appears to be responding to a growing chorus of fans and critics and will hire a new executive to oversee basketball operations. The successful candidate will have full authority over basketball decisions, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi reported on Friday, detailing two known candidates are Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster and Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas. CONCACAF postpones Nations League Finals due to COVID-19

The CONCACAF Nations League Finals, which were scheduled for June 4–7, have been suspended because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football said on Friday. The finals, due to be contested by Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico and the United States and held in the Houston and Dallas areas of Texas, will be rescheduled for a later date in venues to be determined. Time to take a break from tennis, says top U.S. group

Playing tennis might not be a good idea in these critical times, says the U.S. group typically busy encouraging more to take up the sport. "Based on the recommendations of the USTA COVID-19 Advisory Group, the USTA believes that it is in the best interest of society to take a collective pause from playing the sport we love," the United States Tennis Association said in a statement on Friday. New England Patriots' truck delivers masks to New York to help coronavirus effort

A truck emblazoned with the colors of the New England Patriots football team was out on the streets of New York on Friday, delivering 300,000 N95 masks to a makeshift hospital set up in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. New York state recorded more than 500 coronavirus-related deaths in a single day on Friday, bringing the statewide total to nearly 3,000. NFL could move 2024 Super Bowl due to Mardi Gras

The NFL is considering moving the 2024 Super Bowl out of New Orleans due to potential conflicts with Mardis Gras that emerged with the pending expansion to a 17-game season. New Orleans, which was awarded Super Bowl LVIII during a meeting in 2018, would not lose the game entirely, but rather have it pushed back a year or two. No decision has been made. WNBA postpones start of season due to coronavirus

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) has postponed the start of its 2020 regular season and training camps because of the coronavirus outbreak, the league said on Friday. The WNBA, whose regular season was originally scheduled to run from May 15-Sept. 20, is the latest league forced to either cancel or postpone games because of the coronavirus. Golf - U.S. Women's Open postponed until December

The U.S. Women's Open has been postponed and moved from June 4-7 to Dec. 10-13 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, said the United States Golf Association (USGA) on Friday. The tournament had been scheduled to be held on the Jackrabbit Course at Champions Golf Club in Houston but will now also be played on the Cypress Creek layout because of the reduced daylight in December. Preakness Stakes postponed due to coronavirus crisis

The Preakness Stakes, the second jewel in North American horse racing's Triple Crown, will not be run on May 16 as scheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, although a new date has yet to be determined, organisers said on Friday. "Our first priority in these difficult times is the health and well-being of our customers, our vendors, our employees and the horses we all love," the Stronach Group and the Maryland Jockey Club said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.