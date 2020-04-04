Left Menu
'Felt like I won't get runs': Kohli reveals lowest point of his career

India skipper Virat Kohli has said that the 2014 Test series against England was the lowest point of his career.

India skipper Virat Kohli (file image). Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli has said that the 2014 Test series against England was the lowest point of his career. He made the revelation during a candid Instagram Live session with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen.

To date, the 2014 Test series in England remains one of the worst Test series for Kohli as he averaged just 13.40 from 10 ten innings with his highest score being 39. "I felt like as a batsman, you know you are going to get out in the morning as soon as you wake up. That was the time I felt like that there is no chance I am getting runs. And still to get out of bed and just get dressed for the game and to go out there and go through that, knowing that you will fail, was something that ate me up," Kohli told Pietersen.

However, just four years later, Kohli made a triumphant return to England as he scored a century in the opening Test of the 2018 series and finished as the highest run-getter in the series. Kohli told Pietersen that the performance in 2014 came because he was just thinking about his own batting.

"2014 series happened, for all the younger guys listening, because I was too focused on doing well from a personal point of view. I wanted to get runs. I could never think of what does the team want me to do in this situation," Kohli said. "I just got too engulfed with England tour - if I perform here, Test cricket, in my mind I am going to feel established and all that crap on the outside, which is not important at all," he added.

During the chat, Kohli talked about his favourite format in cricket and he also revealed the main reason for turning into a vegan. (ANI)

