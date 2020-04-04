Left Menu
Development News Edition

England cricketers volunteer salary reduction

PTI | London | Updated: 04-04-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 10:14 IST
England cricketers volunteer salary reduction

England cricketers, both men and women, have volunteered pay cuts and donated 500,000 pounds as contribution towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The cricketers' gesture comes after the England and Wales Cricket Board had proposed a 20 percent cut in the players' salaries. The ECB was waiting for a response from the representatives at the Professional Cricketers' Association.

The donation of 500,000 pounds is equivalent to a 20 percent reduction in the salaries of men's cricketers while the women volunteered for a pay cut in their April, May and June salaries. "Following a meeting of all of the England men's centrally contracted cricketers, the players have agreed to make an initial donation of £0.5m to the ECB and to selected good causes," read a statement from the players. "The precise details of the charitable donation will be decided over the next week by the players. This contribution is the equivalent of all of the England centrally contracted players taking a 20% reduction in their monthly retainers for the next three months." The players said they will continue to discuss with the ECB the challenging situation faced by the game and society as a whole and will consider how best to support the ECB and both the cricketing and wider community going forward. Some of the cricketers had already made individual contributions in the wake of coronovirus outbreak. England wicketkeeper batsman Jos Buttler is currently auctioning his 2019 World Cup jersey while women's captain Heather Knight joined National Health Service (NHS) as a volunteer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-England players donate, take pay cuts amid coronavirus shutdown

Englands centrally contracted male cricketers will donate 500,000 pounds 613,000 to the Board and charities while their womens team counterparts have volunteered a three-month pay cut amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the players association PCA ...

Foreign news schedule for Saturday, April 4

- Stories relating to coronavirus situation from multiple datelines- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo demands justice for Daniel Pearls murder- China holds memorial for victims, martyrs of coronavirus....

Maha: Four held for selling liquor during COVID-19 lockdown

Four employees of a restaurant and bar in Navi Mumbai were arrested for allegedly selling liquor during the COVID-19 lockdown, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, the Navi Mumbai police raided the establishment in Vashi on Friday ...

One COVID-19 patient passes away in Karnataka's Bagalkot

A COVID-19 positive patient passed away in Karnatakas Bagalkot on Friday, taking the total number of deaths in the state to four, informed the Deputy Commissioner of Bagalkot.The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020