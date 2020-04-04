IOA thanks State Olympic bodies, NSFs for contributing to PM-CARES Fund

The India Olympic Association (IOA) on Saturday expressed gratitude to the National Sports Federations (NSFs) and the State Olympic Associations (SOAs) for their contribution to the PM CARES Fund in a bid to help the country fight the coronavirus. The Boxing Federation of India has pledged to donate Rs 11 lakh while the Indian Weightlifting Federation, India Taekwondo and Modern Pentathlon Federation of India announced donations of Rs 1 lakh each.

Moreover, the Hockey India has increased its contribution to Rs 1 crore. "Thank You for your support towards our National duty. We look up to All NSFs and State Olympic Associations to come forward in the hour of need," the IOA said in a statement.

Several State Olympic association such as Arunachal, Meghalaya, and Sikkim have pledged to donate Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively. The non-members have also announced donations to help the country combat coronavirus. The Powerlifting Federation of India will contribute Rs 1 lakh and Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association will donate Rs 51,000 to help the country to combat coronavirus. (ANI)

