Left Menu
Development News Edition

Basketball-Bryant, Duncan and Garnett headline Hall of Fame class

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 00:20 IST
Basketball-Bryant, Duncan and Garnett headline Hall of Fame class
Every accomplishment he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here," Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant told ESPN. Image Credit: ANI

The late Kobe Bryant was selected on Saturday as a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

The 18-time NBA All-Star, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, is part of a nine-member class that includes multiple All-Star selections Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. "Obviously, we wish he was here with us to celebrate, but it's definitely the peak of his NBA career. Every accomplishment he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here," Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant told ESPN.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Tamika Catchings, coaches Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, and longtime Swiss FIBA executive Patrick Baumann, who died in 2018, also were selected and will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts on Aug. 29. "The Class of 2020 is undoubtedly one of the most historic of all time and the talent and social influence of these nine honourees is beyond measure," said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and earned Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012. Duncan, a 15-time NBA All-Star, also was a five-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs where he played for 19 years.

Garnett, a 15-time All-Star, drew acclaim for his rebounding and defensive ability with the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves. Catchings was a 10-time WNBA All-Star during her 14-year career with the Indiana Fever.

Sutton was the first college coach to lead four different teams to the NCAA Tournament. Tomjanovich spent 34 consecutive seasons with the Houston Rockets as a player, assistant coach and then as head coach from 1992-2003.

Mulkey led Baylor University to three women's collegiate titles and Stevens coached Bentley University to 22 25-win seasons and 10 trips to the Division II Fab Four, including a national championship in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Entertainment News Roundup: Bill Withers, soulful singer of 'Ain't No Sunshine,' dead at 81; Disney shuffles movie schedule due to virus, 'Mulan' set for July and more

IMF sees coronavirus-induced global downturn 'way worse' than financial crisis

Kung Fu Panda 4 cast revealed, Po vs Kai’s fight, Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League players union says wage cut would hurt health service

The players union representing Premier League footballers has questioned the leagues call for a 30 player wage reduction amid the coronavirus crisis, saying it would reduce tax revenue for the National Health Service. The stance taken by th...

Basketball-Bryant, Duncan and Garnett headline Hall of Fame class

The late Kobe Bryant was selected on Saturday as a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.The 18-time NBA All-Star, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, is part of a nine-member ...

Report: MLB could start season at spring training sites

Major League Baseball is considering the use of spring training sites to start the 2020 regular season, most likely in Arizona, with the players quarantined and no fans in the stands, The Athletics Ken Rosenthal reported. MLB pushed back it...

Basketball-Bryan, Duncan and Garnett headline Hall of Fame class

The late Kobe Bryant was selected on Saturday as a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. The 18-time NBA All-Star, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, is part of a nine-member...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020