Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Browns interested in DE Clowney

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2020 04:35 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 04:35 IST
Report: Browns interested in DE Clowney

The Cleveland Browns have shown interest in free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, ESPN reported on Saturday. Per the report, some around the league believe the Browns had been closer to a deal than other suitors for Clowney, who has not gotten the offers he has hoped for from other teams or the Seattle Seahawks, who he played for in 2019.

Clowney, 27, was reportedly seeking more than $20 million annually when he hit free agency in mid-March, but his market has developed slowly. One factor could be his injury history -- which includes microfracture surgery on his knee and core muscle surgery after the 2019 season -- and the inability for teams to give players a physical in person during the coronavirus outbreak. An ESPN report earlier this week said Clowney has dropped his asking price to $17-18 million annually, with the Tennessee Titans showing interest and the Seahawks still hoping to re-sign him.

While not all salaries for free agent signings have been reported, the Browns have the most cap space in the NFL currently, per Spotrac's projections, at $43.6 million. They added defensive end Adrian Clayborn on a two-year, $5.8 million deal, and they also have Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon at the position. Vernon, however, could be released for a $15.5 million cap savings at any time.

Clowney tallied 31 tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception in 13 games (11 starts) in his first season with Seattle in 2019. The Seahawks acquired Clowney prior to last season in a trade with the Houston Texans. The top pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Clowney has 236 tackles, 32 sacks and nine forced fumbles in 75 career games (66 starts) with the Texans (2014-18) and Seahawks.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Railways designs 'doctor's booth' for zero-contact check-ups

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: People beat lockdown blues with online skill development courses

In search of ways to engage themselves, people have opted for e-world where various free online courses are being offered to enhance their talents when they are forced to spend time inside four walls due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Babitha Ma...

Report: Browns interested in DE Clowney

The Cleveland Browns have shown interest in free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, ESPN reported on Saturday. Per the report, some around the league believe the Browns had been closer to a deal than other suitors for Clowney, who has no...

Suspected cartel shootout kills 19 in northern Mexico

A shootout between suspected drug cartel hitmen has killed 19 people in the northern Mexico state of Chihuahua, the state government said on Saturday, in one of the countrys worst outbreaks of gang violence this year.Theyre two criminal gro...

Soccer-Liverpool furlough non-playing staff amid COVID-19 pandemic

Premier League leaders Liverpool have furloughed some of their non-playing staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are holding talks about the prospect of salary deductions for players and senior staff, the club said on Saturday.Liverpool ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020