COVID-19: Liverpool places non-playing staff on furlough

English football club Liverpool has decided to furlough some of their non-playing staff due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the club has clarified that the furloughed staff would continue to receive 100 per cent of their salaries.

The club also said that they are holding talks with some players and senior staff regarding reduction in wages. "Liverpool FC has placed some staff who are impacted by the Premier League suspension on furlough. The club has confirmed those staff will be paid 100 per cent of their salaries to ensure no member of staff is financially disadvantaged," Liverpool said in an official statement.

"Last month the club also confirmed that it would pay its matchday and non-matchday staff while the Premier League is suspended," it added. Before the suspension of the Premier League, Liverpool was looking to win the title as the side was on the top of the table with 82 points from 29 matches.

On Friday, organisers of the Premier League said that the competition would only resume when it is absolutely safe to do so. It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May - and that the 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so," Premier League said in a statement.

"The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time. The Premier League is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the Government, public agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

