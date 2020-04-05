Left Menu
Contributions raised by IOA for fight against COVID-19 touches Rs 1 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:47 IST
The total amount of contribution raised by the Indian Olympic Association through donations from its state affiliates and National Sports Federations touched Rs 1 crore on Sunday. The IOA said Rs 1,02,56,003 so far has been raised by the NSFs, state Olympic associations and non-members (who have applied for recognition) and others.

"IOA is deeply grateful to its NSFs and state associations and other federations and bodies for extending their support and humble contributions towards the cause of our nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," the IOA said in a statement. "In these challenging times, the coming together of the Olympic family to support the nation's need once again reinforces our belief that we shall always come out stronger to serve sports and make the nation proud." The IOA will transfer the donations to PM CARES Fund, the statement added.

The coronavirus outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has claimed over 53,000 lives worldwide while infecting more than a million people. In India, it has led to 83 deaths as per official estimates with over 3,000 people infected by the deadly virus.

Several sports personalities, including Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, batting mastero Sachin Tendulkar, shuttler PV Sindhu and athletes Neeraj Chopra and Hima Das, have also come forward to provide financial contributions to fight against the deadly disease..

