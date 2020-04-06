Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Astros' Verlander will donate pay during MLB shutdown

Veteran Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander said he will donate his adjusted paycheck during MLB's coronavirus shutdown to multiple organizations providing assistance during the crisis. Verlander made the announcement via Instagram on Saturday along with his wife, Kate Upton. PGA Championship rescheduled for August: report

The PGA Championship, one of golf's four majors, has been rescheduled for Aug. 6-9 after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Sunday. The event will remain at the city's Harding Park course, the paper said. Report: NFL teams to conduct draft from homes

The 2020 NFL Draft now will be a stay-at-home affair as top team officials will participate in the April 23-25 event from their individual residences, ESPN reported Saturday. With coronavirus cases and deaths still on the rise, the NFL will set an example for extreme social distancing during the most popular weekend of the offseason as the living room becomes the war room. Athletics: Lavillenie claims 'international home containment' title

France's former Olympic pole vault champion Renaud Lavillenie has found a way to keep his competitive juices flowing during the coronavirus lockdown by staging an "international home containment competition". While some elite athletes have been struggling to find ways of staying fit while confined to their homes, the 33-year-old former world record holder has taken full advantage of the jumping set-up at his home in central France. NBA, Knicks, Nets help donate one million masks

The NBA, the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets are collaborating with China's consul general Huang Ping to donate one million surgical masks to the New York City area, governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday. Cuomo announced the news on Twitter, saying, "New York thanks you. We are beyond grateful for this gift of critically needed (personal protective equipment)." Trump hopes U.S. sport can resume soon, wants fans 'back in arenas'

U.S. President Donald Trump told sports commissioners on Saturday he hoped that their leagues and competitions, which have been suspended by the coronavirus outbreak, would soon be back in action. At a later White House briefing, Trump said commissioners from the NFL, NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer were among those on the call. Bulgarian Pulev to donate half of Joshua fight money to coronavirus medics

The IBF's mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev said he will donate half of his purse from the world heavyweight title fight against Briton Anthony Joshua to help medical workers fight the "devilish" coronavirus. The 38-year-old Bulgarian is expected to earn around $5 million from the fight, which has been postponed due to the pandemic, having originally been scheduled for June 20 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Venus inviting others to join her virtual workouts

Venus Williams continues to welcome all interested parties to join her for workouts. Let's be clear; Williams is not asking fans to deviate from social distancing as the world battles the coronavirus. Rather, the seven-time Grand Slam champion is asking for others to join her live on Instagram by using the hashtag #CoachVenus for virtual workouts. She started the online program late last month to encourage others to work out. NFL-Former Saints kicker Dempsey dies after contracting COVID-19

Former New Orleans Saints kicker Tom Dempsey has died at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19, the NFL team said on Sunday. Dempsey, who was born without toes on his right foot, joined the Saints out of college in 1969 and in November 1970 set a record for the longest field goal with a game-winning 63-yard kick against the Detroit Lions. Triathlon: Blame it on the husband, says triathlete Carfrae

Australian triathlete Mirinda Carfrae was cruising along in second place in a virtual bike race when she unexpectedly lost her way. The former world champion, competing from her home in Boulder, Colorado, was suddenly left facing a blank screen during the inaugural Ironman VR Pro Challenge women's race.

