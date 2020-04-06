Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayern Munich to resume training

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 06-04-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 09:43 IST
Bayern Munich to resume training

Bayern Munich said that players will return to training on Monday for the first time since the Bundesliga was suspended due to the coronavirus. Bayern led the table by four points when the season was halted on March 13.

"The Bayern Munich first team will return to training in small groups from Monday, April 6," said a statement from the club. "This will be done in coordination with government policy and the relevant authorities.

"It goes without saying that all hygiene regulations will be strictly observed." German football league officials had already advised a break in training until Sunday at the earliest. Bayern said that training will be held in private with no members of the public allowed.

"In order to further slow the spread of the coronavirus, Bayern asks fans to continue to follow the instructions of the authorities and therefore please do not come to the Bayern training ground," added the statement. More than 1,300 people have died in Germany from the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore govt to quarantine returnees in five-star hotels

By Lee Kah Whye Singapore, April 6 ANI The Singapore government has decided to quarantine returning Singaporeans from overseas in five-star hotels for 14 days as a constructive way to support the local hotel industry in these difficult time...

Isolation blues? Myanmar's ex-political prisoners share survival tips

From meditation to memory games, former political prisoners in Myanmar are dishing out tips on surviving isolation in a pandemic as the country once severed from the world again closes its borders. The Southeast Asian state spent nearly hal...

Madhavbaug launches app for heart patients and diabetics for home care during COVID-19

Mumbai Maharashtra India, April 6 ANIPRNewswire The world is in the midst of a major health crisis as the Coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 110 countries now. Madhavbaug, Indias leading chain of multidisciplinary cardiac care clin...

Column: Virus will make the timeline for sports, too

The unthinkable, at least for sports fans, already has happened. The games, as we know them, are shut down. Well never know if San Diego State was a Final Four contender or if Tiger Woods would have defended his green jacket at the Masters....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020