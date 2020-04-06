Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fiji Rugby players, staff take 40% pay cut in response to virus

PTI | Suva | Updated: 06-04-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 11:49 IST
Fiji Rugby players, staff take 40% pay cut in response to virus

Fiji Rugby said contracted players and staff had agreed to pay cuts of 40 percent Monday as part of a cost-cutting drive to remain viable during the COVID-19 pandemic. The union said staffers were also being told to use their accrued leave as rugby remains in hiatus across the Pacific nation, which is in lockdown in a bid to contain the virus.

Chief executive John O'Connor said the union's physical headquarters, Rugby House in Suva, had also been closed with a skeleton staff working from home to maintain operations. O'Connor said that if the crisis continued, Fiji Rugby would consider leave without pay and "further drastic reductions", which he did not detail.

"We hope we will not end up in such a situation, but we must keep in mind that businesses are closing, and thousands of employees have lost their jobs and we must be prepared for the worst," he said. O'Connor said the austerity measures had been made after consultation with World Rugby, which funds the union's high performance unit.

"All unions globally are facing significant financial challenges and responsible financial decisions have to be made in order to preserve the operating ability and financial integrity of Fiji Rugby long term," he said. AFP BS BS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Suva

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

60-year-old corona positive man dies in Rajasthan

A 60-year-old man, who was tested positive for Covid-19, died on Sunday. The man had been hospitalised with symptoms of pneumonia, fever and cough earlier yesterday. The patient gave no contact or travel history. Some people, who attended t...

Virus hope in Europe as US girds for 'Pearl Harbour' moment

Europes hardest-hit nations saw some tentative signs of hope in the fight against the coronavirus on Monday but the United States braced for its Pearl Harbour moment as the countrys death toll raced towards 10,000. The virus has infected v...

Four arrested for spreading COVID-19 misinformation on social media

Four persons have been arrested in Odishas Keonjhar district for allegedly spreading misinformation about COVID-19 on social media, police said on Monday. The accused persons had allegedly taken a screenshot of a report telecast by a televi...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 109, number of cases to 4,067: Health Ministry

The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 109 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,067 on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,666, as many as 291 people ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020