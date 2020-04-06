Pep Guardiola's mother dies with coronavirus

The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has died after contracting the coronavirus

The Premier League club says Dolors Sala Carrió died near Barcelona in the city of Manresa. She was 82

City says "everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends." Guardiola has coached City since 2016. He previously coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

