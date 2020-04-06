Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Competition committee plans May meeting; PI review likely punted

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 22:20 IST
Report: Competition committee plans May meeting; PI review likely punted

NFL competition committee members are planning on their May meeting going on as scheduled May 19-20 in California. The competition committee is a nine-person panel charged with reviewing and implementing on-field rules and proposals for changing the rule book. Owners, general managers and coaches are eligible to be on the committee.

NFL Network reported the committee intends to narrow the focus of the meeting to a series of discussion points to include the likely revocation of the pass interference replay rule. The replay rule was enacted for the 2019 season following great debate among members and sparked by the NFC Championship Game non-call involving the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints.

The Rams benefited from the non-call and represented the NFC in the Super Bowl. Last offseason, 31 of 32 owners voted in favor of PI review. But pass interference calls -- and non-calls -- reviewed were rarely overturned. One of the most egregious examples drew flammable criticism from players and fans alike in Week 6, when Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was draped over then-Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Humphrey was defending a pass into the end zone. He had both hands on Hopkins -- one on each shoulder -- with his full weight behind a lunge into Hopkins with the ball in the air. The incompletion did not draw a flag, and the requested review of the play resulted in what Hopkins and coach Bill O'Brien called a baffling no-call. "As a leader in the NFL, we need someone new in New York deciding calls," Hopkins tweeted after the game.

According to NFL Network, one solution on the table next month is the "Sky Judge" concept introduced by the XFL. The committee unanimously objected to the sky judge in 2019. New proposals from the Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers would bring an administrator into the equation to point out officiating mistakes.

Proposals require approval from at least 24 of 32 teams. The competition committee is chaired by Rich McKay (Atlanta Falcons president), who said last week he was focused only on the draft and information technology involved in making the event work remotely.

"I'm not going to get caught up in the speculation about what happens after the draft," he told The Athletic. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool reverse decision to furlough staff, apologise to fans

Premier League leaders Liverpool have reversed their decision to furlough some of their non-playing staff and club CEO Peter Moore apologised to fans on Monday after the decision drew sharp criticism from the British government and supporte...

Citing virus, Wisconsin governor orders delay of Tuesday's vote

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, citing the coronavirus outbreak, ordered Tuesdays Democratic presidential primary and other elections in the midwestern US state to be postponed until JuneEvers said holding the election as planned on Tuesday ...

Indian Army to increase strength of medical team stationed at Narela quarantine camp

New Delhi India, April 6 ANI The Indian Army is increasing the strength of medical personnel stationed at Narela Quarantine Camp from the current team of four doctors and eight paramedics to five doctors and thirty-one paramedics. The Army ...

France reports record toll of 833 new coronavirus deaths

France on Monday reported that 833 more people had died of COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes over the previous 24 hours, its highest daily toll since the epidemic began. We have not reached the end of the ascent of this epidemic, Heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020