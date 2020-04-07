Left Menu
Falcons announce Gurley deal; reportedly still needs physical

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2020 03:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 03:12 IST
The Atlanta Falcons officially announced Monday that they have agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley. The announcement comes two and a half weeks after Gurley was released by the Rams and reportedly agreed on a one-year, $6 million deal with the Falcons less than 24 hours later. The Falcons have yet to say whether Gurley has signed his contract or taken a physical.

ESPN reported Monday that Gurley, who is quarantining in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic, has yet to take a physical. Neither players or teams are permitted to travel for physicals, but some players have had them taken by nearby doctors in order to complete deals. Gurley, 25, was released by the Rams after a steep drop-off in production in 2019 and questions about the health of his left knee, in which he has an arthritic condition.

A former All-American at Georgia, Gurley rushed for a career-low 857 yards last season. In five seasons with the Rams, he rushed for 5,404 yards and 58 touchdowns while adding 218 receptions for 2,090 yards and 12 touchdowns.

