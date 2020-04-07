Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL Draft to occur in 'fully virtual format,' with team personnel kept apart

The upcoming NFL draft will take place in a "fully virtual format," the league confirmed in a letter to teams on Monday, with personnel advised to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The draft, scheduled to begin April 23, will take place "with club personnel in separate location and able to communicate with one another and draft headquarters by phone or internet," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in the letter obtained by Reuters. Augusta National reschedules Masters for November

Augusta National Golf Club said on Monday that it had identified Nov. 9-15 as a possible date for the rescheduled Masters. Augusta National had earlier postponed the Masters due to the novel coronavirus outbreak but had not rescheduled the year's first major. Former Fox executives indicted in U.S. FIFA corruption probe

U.S. prosecutors on Monday accused two former 21st Century Fox Inc executives of paying millions of dollars in bribes to secure lucrative media and marketing rights to soccer matches, the latest charges in a long-running investigation of corruption surrounding FIFA, soccer's world governing body. The former Fox executives, Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez, were indicted in Brooklyn federal court on wire fraud and money laundering charges along with Gerard Romy, former co-chief executive of Spanish media company Imagina Media Audiovisual SL, and Full Play Group SA, an Uruguayan sports marketing company. Rugby: EPCR admits to discussions to launch Club World Cup

Club rugby's top organizing body is exploring holding a Club World Cup after French federation president Bernard Laporte proposed a radical new competition to replace the existing European Champions Cup. However, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said the new competition would complement the existing continental competitions and not replace them. All-decade team: Brady, Rodgers headline Team of 2010s

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are the quarterbacks for the 2010s All-Decade Team announced by the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame on Monday. Phelps urges athletes to take care of mental health after Games delay

Olympic great Michael Phelps has voiced his concerns over the negative impact on athletes' mental health of the Tokyo Games postponement prompted by the new coronavirus pandemic. Last month the International Olympic Committee decided to delay the Tokyo Games for a year as the global health crisis prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak hit the professional sports calendar and brought daily life to a grinding halt for millions. Brady says he joined Bucs to see 'how great I can be'

Tom Brady's surprising decision to leave the New England Patriots last month for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was rooted in a need to seek out new challenges, the 42-year-old quarterback wrote in an essay on Monday. Brady spent 20 seasons with the Patriots, winning an NFL record six Super Bowls to become arguably the best to ever play the position. Report: NFL delays offseason phase 1

Teams are being advised the first phase of the offseason program, which includes rookie minicamps after the NFL draft, will be delayed by at least one week, NFL Network reported. Team facilities remain closed for all non-essential -- primarily healthcare -- employees. Coaches, general managers and scouts are meeting via video conference and will conduct their entire draft not from the typical team facility "war room" but remote locations that follow national social distancing guidelines prohibiting more than 10 people from being assembled. Bookmakers suspend betting after NBA 2K20 results leaked online

Online bookmakers, already hit by the stoppage of live sports due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, suffered a further setback when the results of an NBA 2K20 video game tournament were leaked online. The tournament features 16 current NBA players, seeded according to their past performance playing the game, battling one another from the comfort of their homes. 2020 Open Championship cancelled due to coronavirus

This year's 149th Open Championship due to be held at Royal St George's has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the R&A announced on Monday. A statement said the decision to scrap the 2020 tournament, scheduled for July 16-19 in Kent on England's south-east coast, had been made with a "heavy heart" but was the only option.

