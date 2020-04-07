Left Menu
Learned so much from Simon Katich: Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe

Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe, who recently retired from first-class cricket revealed that it was former Aussie cricketer Simon Katich who had backed him during initial days in the New South Wales.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 07-04-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 08:26 IST
Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe. Image Credit: ANI

Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe, who recently retired from first-class cricket revealed that it was former Aussie cricketer Simon Katich who had backed him during initial days in the New South Wales. During a Sheffield Shield match in 2010, despite bowling around 25 overs, O'Keefe, the NSW left-arm spinner had finished wicketless at Adelaide Oval.

However, Katich and coach Matthew Mott (now in charge of the Australia women's team) reminded him that he is the key player for the remainder of game. O'Keefe who was running low on confidence ultimately claimed six wickets and helped lift NSW to an innings victory.

"We won the match, I had success ... and that moment was really pivotal," cricket.com.au quoted O'Keefe as saying. "I learned so much from leaders like Simon Katich and it gave me so much belief, so I'll always remember that as being a bit of a tipping point in my NSW career," he added.

O'Keefe, who took 301 first-class wickets averaging at 24.66 ended his first-class career after not being given a new contract by his state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

