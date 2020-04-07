COVID-19: Liverpool reverse decision to furlough staff

Liverpool on Monday said they came to a 'wrong conclusion' earlier and reversed their decision to use the government's furlough scheme to pay non-playing club staff. "We have consulted with a range of key stakeholders as part of a process aimed at achieving the best possible outcome for all concerned. A range of possible scenarios were considered, including but not restricted to: applying to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which pays 80 per cent of salary and guaranteeing the 20 per cent payment; applying to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme with a guarantee to reimburse monies received at a later date; and, thirdly, finding an alternative means to cover our furlough costs," club's chief executive officer Peter Moore said in a statement.

"It is as a direct result of this extensive consultation and our own internal deliberations at various levels throughout the club that we have opted to find alternative means despite our eligibility to apply for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. We believe we came to the wrong conclusion last week to announce that we intended to apply to the Coronavirus Retention Scheme and furlough staff due to the suspension of the Premier League football calendar, and are truly sorry for that," he added. Liverpool on April 5 decided to furlough some of their non-playing staff due to the coronavirus pandemic. After the decision, the club was exposed to immense criticism from fans and former player Jamie Carragher.

Moore further stated that they are 'committed to finding alternative way' to operate. "We are therefore committed to finding alternative ways to operate while there are no football matches being played that ensures we are not applying for the government relief scheme," he said.

"We would like to acknowledge the great army of staff and casual workers who work tirelessly to ensure Liverpool is a club that operates to the highest of standards," Moore added. (ANI)

