Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sportsbooks are dark and odds are long in Las Vegas

PTI | Lasvegas | Updated: 07-04-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 09:37 IST
Sportsbooks are dark and odds are long in Las Vegas
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Nobody would have given odds on this. Inside the glittering casinos that line the Las Vegas Strip, the slot machines were turned off and the sportsbooks were dark. On what would have been the biggest Monday of the year for bookies, not a dollar changed hands.

No big national championship game bets, no wagers on Tiger Woods to win the Masters. No sports means no action, even for the most hardcore gamblers. About the only thing degenerate sports bettors could do was go online and find a Russian table tennis match to put their money on.

"Russian ping pong has stolen the show," said Nick Bogdanovich of the William Hill betting chain. "You can't even find it streaming anywhere to watch, but people are betting on it." It was only weeks ago that sportsbooks were looking forward to their biggest March Madness ever. With sports betting exploding across the country, records would likely have been set at the betting windows and Monday's scheduled title game would have drawn tens of millions of dollars on both sides, no matter which teams were playing. Oddsmaker Jay Kornegay would be in the middle of it all at the Westgate Las Vegas, one of the most popular sportsbooks to watch March Madness. But the massive hotel, like all others in Las Vegas, is closed because of the new coronavirus and the huge televisions in the sportsbook are dark.

"It's very eerie, something you would never think you would see in your lifetime," Kornegay said. "Sometimes it hits you real hard when you're walking through the hotel and you don't see a soul. I can walk through the entire property and not see one human being." Just how much is bet on the NCAA Tournament is not clear because Nevada gambling authorities don't break the figure out. But bettors wagered USD 495 million on basketball in March last year in Nevada alone, and the Final Four weekend itself draws big action. "The Super Bowl is the biggest single-day event we have, but March Madness is the biggest using different measuring sticks," Kornegay said. "We handle more people, we handle more tickets. The money, if you take the first four days of the tournament, will surpass the handle on the Super Bowl." While all the city's sportsbooks are closed, a few like William Hill are still taking bets online. That means searching for sports that are still going on and might tempt bettors to make a wager or two.

Russian table tennis is the surprise hit, but sumo wrestling has been getting some action, too. There's also virtual NASCAR racing, with William Hill taking about 400 bets on Sunday's race at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, won by William Byron. "We lost a little on that, but at least we wrote some tickets," Bogdanovich said. "It helped me get through an hour and a half of the day, for sure," Caro said it didn't make much sense to offer to bet online when only obscure sports in faraway places are available to wager on.

Instead, Vaccaro is hunkering down at home, running an occasional errand, and waiting for the day when bettors with handfuls of cash stand in line again and debate with the person behind them on whether to lay the points in the national title game. For now, though, there isn't much to talk about, even for the normally voluble bookie.

"It's no good," Vaccaro said. "That's all I can tell you."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan to declare state of emergency over coronavirus

Japans Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will on Tuesday declare a state of emergency in parts of the country, including Tokyo, over a spike in coronavirus infections. Abe announced the plan on Monday, citing rapid increases of new infections, part...

Ex-Vatican treasurer Pell leaves Australian jail after sex offences acquittal

Australias highest court on Tuesday acquitted former Vatican treasurer George Pell of sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s, allowing the 78-year-old cardinal to walk free from jail.The High Court ordered Pells convictions...

Zoos in T'gana asked to be high alert after tiger tests positive for Covid-19 in US

The Forest department in Telangana has asked zoos and deer parks in the state to be on highest alert while issuing a set of directives to its officers after a tiger in a New York zoo tested positive for coronavirus. State Principal Chief Co...

Rlys asks cement cos. to unload goods from freight trains to free up rakes for essentials

The Railways has asked cement firms to offload their goods from freight trains so that they can be used to supply essential commodities to various parts of the country, sources said. With the lockdown in place, the national transporter is u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020