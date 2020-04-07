Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mohun Bagan part of #BeActive campaign by FIFA, UN and WHO

As sporting events have come to an indefinite halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, arch I-League rivals, Mohun Bagan Athletic Club and East Bengal Club, featured in prestigious #BeActive campaign coined by FIFA, UN, and WHO.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 07-04-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 13:29 IST
Mohun Bagan part of #BeActive campaign by FIFA, UN and WHO
Mohun Bagan logo. Image Credit: ANI

As sporting events have come to an indefinite halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, arch I-League rivals, Mohun Bagan Athletic Club and East Bengal Club, featured in prestigious #BeActive campaign coined by FIFA, UN, and WHO. The FIFA has joined forces with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN) in supporting the #BeActive campaign launched on the UN International Day of Sport for Development and Peace to encourage people to be #HealthyAtHome as the world comes together in the fight against coronavirus outbreak.

"We are delighted that football is strongly supporting the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace by asking everyone to #BeActive and to remain healthy at home during this difficult time," said Antonio Guterres Secretary-General of the United Nations in an official statement. "FIFA is delighted to support both the United Nations and the World Health Organization in amplifying the #BeActive campaign today, and we are encouraged that the football community is also playing an active role in ensuring the message understood globally," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The campaign begins with Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC, Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona, asking football fans to set aside their rivalries and to come together to #BeActive in order to defeat the coronavirus. Other clubs, including Club America, CD Guadalajara, Beijing Guoan FC, Shanghai Shenhua FC, Mohun Bagan AC, East Bengal FC, Melbourne City FC, Sydney FC, Auckland City FC, Team Wellington FC, CA River Plate, Olympique de Marseille, TP Mazembe, CR Flamengo and SE Palmeiras will also join the initiative in the coming days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's coronavirus deaths up to 13,798 as pace ticks up again

The pace of coronavirus deaths in Spain ticked up slightly for the first time in five days on Tuesday, with 743 people succumbing overnight to reach a total of 13,798.That compared to 637 people who died during the previous 24 hours in the ...

Chris Evans's mom convinced him to play Captain America

Fans should thank Hollywood star Chris Evans mom Lisa Evans for pushing him to play Steve Rogers aka Captain America, as the actor was initially unwilling to take up the superhero part. In an interview with Esquire, Lisa revealed that her ...

Investment firm Industrivarden pulls dividend proposal

Swedish investment firm Industrivarden on Tuesday said it was withdrawing its dividend proposal for 2019 due to lingering uncertainty on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic and its dampening effect on the business climate. Against the backgro...

Malaysia reports 170 new coronavirus cases including 1 new death

Malaysian health authorities on Tuesday reported 170 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative tally to 3,963 cases as Southeast Asias third-largest economy grapples with the highest infection rate in the region.The latest data includes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020