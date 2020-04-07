Cheteshwar Pujara pledges support for COVID-19 relief

India's top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Tuesday said that he has pledged to the PM-Cares Fund and Gujarat Chief Minister Relief Fund and urged people to do the same in an effort to help the nation fight against COVID-19. "My family and I have contributed our bit to the PM Cares Fund and Gujarat CM Relief Fund, and hope you will too. We are thankful to all the medical professionals, policemen and women and all others who are out there working hard for our country and humanity," Pujara wrote on Twitter.

After the establishment of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund by Prime Minister Modi, several sportspersons have come forward to contribute and help the country combat COVID-19. On Monday, both Pankaj Advani and Dhanraj Pillay had pledged to donate Rs 5 lakh to the PM-Cares Fund.

On April 5, cricketer Yuvraj Singh donated Rs 50 lakh to the PM-Cares Fund. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave Rs 51 crore to PM-CARES Fund while cricketer Suresh Raina donated Rs 31 lakh to PM-CARES and Rs 21 lakh to Uttar Pradesh CM's Disaster Relief Fund.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also donated Rs 50 lakh to aid the battle against COVID-19. India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged. The total death toll stands at 114.

The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

