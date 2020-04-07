Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-FIFA bribe allegations raise more questions over Qatar World Cup

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 15:44 IST
Soccer-FIFA bribe allegations raise more questions over Qatar World Cup

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the only major scheduled football event left unchanged after this year's calendar was wrecked by the coronavirus, has become the focus of fresh FIFA corruption allegations after the release of a new U.S. Department of Justice indictment.

Suspicion and rumours have long surrounded the 2010 vote by FIFA's executive to hand the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2020 tournament to Qatar. But on Monday, for the first time, prosecutors set direct, formal allegations down in print. According to the prosecutors, representatives working for Russia and Qatar bribed FIFA executive committee officials to swing votes in the crucial decision of world football's governing body.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Although FIFA have responded to previous media allegations about the Qatar bid process by insisting the tournament will be unaffected, the U.S allegations will lead to further questions over the hosting of the competition, which is scheduled for November and December of 2022.

The allegations made by the Department of Justice are that then FIFA vice-president Jack Warner was paid $5 million through various shell companies to vote for Russia to host the 2018 World Cup. Warner has been accused of a number of crimes in the long-running U.S probe, and he is fighting extradition from his homeland of Trinidad and Tobago. Warner, who was not immediately reachable for comment, has always denied any wrongdoing.

The indictment also states that the three South American members of FIFA's 2010 executive - Brazil's Ricardo Teixeira, the late Nicolás Leoz of Paraguay and an unnamed co-conspirator - took bribes to vote for Qatar to host the 2022 tournament. "Ricardo Teixeira, Nicolás Leoz and co-conspirator #1 were offered and received bribe payments in exchange for their votes in favour of Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup."

Qatar and Russia's World Cup bids have always denied paying bribes. Qatari organisers did not provide immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. Alexei Sorokin, CEO of the local organizing committee for Russia’s 2018 World Cup, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asked if the Kremlin was aware of the U.S. indictment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "We read the media reports. We don't understand what they refer to. Russia received the right to host the World Cup completely legally. It is in no way linked to any bribes. We reject this. And Russia hosted the best soccer World Cup in history, which we are proud of." Teixeira was also not immediately reachable for comment.

The Qatar World Cup organizers have been fending off allegations of corruption ever since the tiny Gulf state was awarded the 2022 tournament. In 2014, FIFA, then under the control of former President Sepp Blatter, cleared Russia and Qatar on Thursday of wrongdoing in their bids to host the World Cup after an investigation.

Blatter was banned from football by FIFA along with scores of other officials following internal ethics investigations, promoted by the arrests of seven FIFA officials on U.S corruption charges in Zurich in May 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan to sell record extra bonds to fund coronavirus stimulus

Japan will sell a record amount of extra bonds this fiscal year, worth more than 165 billion, straining the industrial worlds heaviest debt burden, as Tokyo compiles a record stimulus to combat the coronavirus. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on ...

MP CM hints at extending lockdown period

The ongoing lockdown, which is in place in view of coronavirus outbreak, might be extended in Madhya Pradesh if needed, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Tuesday. The three-week national lockdown, which came into force on Ma...

Vietnam donates 550,000 masks to EU countries in coronavirus fight

Vietnam donated 550,000 face masks to five European countries on Tuesday to support their fight against the coronavirus that has killed more than 75,000 people worldwide.The masks, made of antimicrobial fabric, were handed to the ambassador...

Boyfriend is nowhere near top of my list of priorities: Selena Gomez on new song

Pop star Selena Gomez, who is set to release new track Boyfriend, has made it clear that finding love in the times of coronavirus pandemic is nowhere near the top of her priority list. The track is part of a deluxe edition of her new album ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020