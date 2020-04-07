Everyone needs to follow social distancing: Yuvraj Singh

Left Menu
Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday said that everyone in the country should follow social distancing as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19.

Updated: 07-04-2020 20:29 IST
Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh . Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday said that everyone in the country should follow social distancing as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19. He also said that everyone should look at it individually and do everything possible to keep their immune system healthy.

Yuvraj made these remarks during an Instagram Live session with opening batsman Rohit Sharma. "I am getting the feeling that people in Delhi are losing patience. I would like to tell them that it is a matter of time. It is important that people practice social distancing. They should know how to keep their immune system better. People should look to focus on themselves," Yuvraj said during the chat with Sharma on Instagram.

"It is just like voting. You cannot think, what will happen if I do not do my duty. It is just about patience. Everyone needs to look at it individually," he added. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 4,789, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The toll has risen to 124. Maharashtra reported the highest number of cases at 868, followed by Tamil Nadu at 621 and Delhi at 576. (ANI)

