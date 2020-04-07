Oilers F Cave in coma following brain bleed

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering a brain bleed, the team said Tuesday afternoon. The Oilers said the 25-year-old was in the critical care unit at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

"Please keep Colby & his wife Emily in your thoughts & prayers at this time," the team wrote on Twitter. On the season, Cave played in 11 games for the Oilers and in 44 for the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.

The Boston Bruins signed Cave as an undrafted free agent to a three-year entry level contract in 2015. The Oilers claimed him on waivers in January 2019. In 67 career games between the Oilers and Bruins, he's scored nine points (four goals, five assists.)

