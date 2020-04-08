Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Rivera: Redskins QB battle 'will be a good competition'

Washington Redskins coach Ron Rivera expects newly acquired Kyle Allen to provide 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins with a strong challenge for the starting quarterback job next season. And Rivera should know. Tiger hosts Masters Champions Dinner 'quarantine style'

Tiger Woods wasn't going to let the postponement of The Masters prevent him from hosting his own version of the traditional Champions Dinner. Sporting his green jacket, Woods took to social media on Tuesday to let the world know of his dinner plans at his South Florida home amid the coronavirus pandemic. MLB plays down talk of May return to action amid coronavirus

Major League Baseball threw cold water on reports it is developing plans to restart play as early as May in an isolation bubble protected from the novel coronavirus outbreak, saying on Tuesday several options were being considered. As reports circulated that MLB was in the deep stages of a plan under which all 30 teams would come together in Arizona, playing games in empty stadiums, the league moved to downplay any idea it would return to action before it was safe to do so. The U.S. death toll due to the coronavirus on Tuesday approached 11,000, trailing only Spain and Italy. Buccaneers new uniforms a tribute to the past

Tom Brady and his new teammates in Tampa Bay will take the field in 2020 in a look that resembles what the Buccaneers wore when they won Super Bowl XXXVII. The Buccaneers introduced their long-awaited ensemble on Tuesday. While some fans had hoped they'd go back to their expansion team orange-based uniform, instead they chose to stick with the red, black, white and pewter of the 2000s. Athletes step up to help fight coronavirus in Brazil

As infections of the novel coronavirus rise steadily in Brazil and threaten to cause chaos in its densely populated favelas, some of the country's leading athletes are stepping up to help the most vulnerable communities. Olympic judo medallist Flavio Canto is among those giving his time and money to battle the COVID-19 outbreak in South America’s biggest nation, which has a confirmed 13,717 infections and 667 deaths from the virus as of Tuesday. Pandemic forces postponement of Canadian F1 Grand Prix

The June 14 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal joined a growing list of Formula One races postponed due to the new coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, with the 2020 season yet to get on the starting grid. The race is the ninth to be affected by the virus, with the March 15 season-opening Australian Grand Prix cancelled along with May's showcase Monaco Grand Prix. Qatar denies U.S allegations of World Cup bribes

The organisers of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar have strongly denied allegations from the U.S. Department of Justice that bribes were paid to secure votes for the hosting rights to the tournament. Suspicion and rumours have long surrounded both the 2010 vote by FIFA's executive to hand the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 tournament to Qatar. Esports: Soccer gaming tournament to be televised by beIN Sports

A month-long online soccer gaming tournament organised by French champions Paris St Germain will be televised around the world to entertain fans stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, broadcaster beIN Media Group said. The competition, which starts on Wednesday, will take place every week and PSG players Julian Draxler, Juan Bernat and Layvin Kurzawa are among those who will compete, along with professional gamer Lucas 'DaXe' Cuillerier. Golf: Immelman says Masters in November presents new challenge

Trevor Immelman may not be putting the finishing touches on his Masters preparations this week but the former champion already has a good understanding of what to expect should the postponed tournament be contested in November. Augusta National Golf Club said on Monday that it had identified Nov. 9-15 as possible dates for this year's Masters, which was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Garnett on Wolves owner: 'I don't do business with snakes'

Kevin Garnett still carries hard feelings toward Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor after an acrimonious split in 2016. Garnett, who was recently selected to be enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame, wasn't shy about sharing some of those feelings during a recent interview with The Athletic.

