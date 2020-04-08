PSG going through a 'very good phase' in club's history: Former manager

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Pierre Phelipon feels that the team is going through a 'very good phase' in the club's history. PSG will soon celebrate their 50th anniversary and Phelipon, who is the first coach in club history from 1970 to 1972, said there are not many clubs to have managed 50 years at this level.

"It's a beautiful history. There aren't many clubs who have managed 50 years at this level. I think that Paris Saint-Germain are going through a very good phase in the club's history and I hope there will soon be a beautiful surprise on a European level," the club's official website quoted Phelipon as saying. Phelipon also met the current manager of PSG, Thomas Tuchel, and Neymar.

"Yes, and it went very well. We had the opportunity to talk to each other about this special job. It's not easy to be the coach of a great team like Paris Saint-Germain. I also met Neymar who came to say hello to me when he came out of the dressing room. That made me happy, he's a really lovely lad," he said. (ANI)

