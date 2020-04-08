Left Menu
COVID-19: Chandigarh-based golfer turns home into mini-golf court for practice

Amid the nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus crisis in the country, Aadil Bedi, a Chandigarh-based golfer, has turned his home into a mini-golf court to practice his game.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 08-04-2020 14:16 IST
COVID-19: Chandigarh-based golfer turns home into mini-golf court for practice
Chandigarh-based golfer Aadil Bedi . Image Credit: ANI

Amid the nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus crisis in the country, Aadil Bedi, a Chandigarh-based golfer, has turned his home into a mini-golf court to practice his game. The 19-year-old golfer, who started playing golf at the age of five, recently claimed his first professional title at the Bengal Open Golf Championship 2020. He has also participated in Asian Games at Jakarta in August 2018.

Bedi is practicing his golf swing at the front yard of his house. He tied mattresses at the front yard lawn where he's practicing his shot including, its flight, drop and force of swings. He is analysing all his performance with the help of a computer software and a sensor tracker.

"I have a Trackman, KVest, sensor-level plates and a computer software for analysing the elevation, direction, and speed of the swing. I put the trackman behind my spot where I stand for my shot," Bedi told ANI. Speaking about his fitness routine, Bedi said, "I'm running on treadmill to keep my fitness at home. I am also taking online coaching from my coach Bob Bayman." (ANI)

