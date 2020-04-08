Left Menu
Sai Praneeth donates Rs 4 lakh for fight against COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:35 IST
World Badminton Championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth on Wednesday donated Rs four lakh to help in the fight against the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed over 80,000 globally. Praneeth, who is assured of a place in the postponed Tokyo Games, donated Rs 3 lakh to PM Relief Fund and 1 lakh for Telangana CM Relief Fund.

"I contributed 3 lakhs for PM relief fund and 1 lakh for Telangana state CM relief fund as my part in this fight against covid-19. Hope my contributions help the nation in this tough situation. @PMOIndia @narendramodi @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS," Praneeth wrote on his twitter handle. Praneeth thus joined his fellow shuttlers, including Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu, London Games quarterfinalist Parupalli Kashyap and chief national coach Pullela Gopichand among others to contribute to the cause.

The coronavirus infection, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed nearly 150 people and infected over 5100 in India..

