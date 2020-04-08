Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCB to conduct video fitness test of domestic, international players amid lockdown

As all the sporting activities including cricket has been put on halt due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will conduct fitness tests for over 200 of its contracted domestic and international players, via video link, on April 20 and 21.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:32 IST
PCB to conduct video fitness test of domestic, international players amid lockdown
Pakistan's coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq. Image Credit: ANI

As all the sporting activities including cricket has been put on halt due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will conduct fitness tests for over 200 of its contracted domestic and international players, via video link, on April 20 and 21. All cricket in Pakistan has been suspended since March 15 due to the COVID-19. Contracted players were due to undergo fitness tests on March 23 and 24, but they were also called off. That assessment will now take place in modified form, with the tests designed keeping in mind the restrictions on players' movements with all grounds and PCB facilities shut, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Pakistan's coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and trainer Yasir Malik sent out a message earlier this week reminding players of their fitness obligations. "To maintain your fitness level you need to be disciplined and keep working hard. With all the limitations and lack of resources at the moment, we have chalked out this new fitness battery with everyone given an equal opportunity," the message reads.

"We have to make sure that we are giving our hundred percent. You have been informed well before time to make sure you are mentally and physically ready for it. All the tests will be carried out on video link by your team's trainers," it added. The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has sharply increased to 4194 while the death toll has reached 60. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

UK to give frontline charities more cash during virus lockdown

Britains finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday an extra 750 million pounds 930 million of funding for frontline charities so they can continue their work during the coronavirus outbreak. Our charities are playing a crucial rol...

NiP re-sign former Paladins team to compete in Valorant

Ninjas in Pyjamas re-signed their former Paladins team to compete in the new Riot Games title Valorant. The organization announced Wednesday that former Paladins captain Erik Bird Sjolsten will coach a lineup that features Dylan DiGeDoG Cha...

Interaction with PM: Kerala MP demands release of GST dues, more relief for state to fight COVID-19

CPIM MP Elamaram Kareem has demanded that the Union government release the pending GST compensation arrears of Rs 3,000 crore, 50 per cent of the revenue deficit grant amounting to Rs 15,323 crore and increase the amount of central assistan...

Trade officials of SAARC countries deliberate on having larger framework of trade facilitation in region: MEA.

Trade officials of SAARC countries deliberate on having larger framework of trade facilitation in region MEA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020