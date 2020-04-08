Switzerland soccer players decline payments

The players and coach on Switzerland's national soccer team have declined to take more than 1 million Swiss francs ($1.03 million) of payments that were due from their federation in 2020. The team was scheduled to play in the now-postponed European Championship in June and had two games in Qatar canceled last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The shutdown of games has cost the Swiss soccer body millions of dollars. Federation chairman Dominique Blanc says it's a “magnificent gesture” from the players.

Blanc tested positive for the virus three weeks ago. Team captain Stephan Lichtsteiner says “we wanted to set an example and show solidarity."

