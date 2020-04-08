Left Menu
Nobody at Barcelona expected Messi to be best ever, says Cristian Hidalgo

Former Barcelona winger Cristian Hidalgo revealed that nobody in the side have every thought that striker Lionel Messi will become one of the best footballers of his generation.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:25 IST
Barcelona striker Lionel Messi. Image Credit: ANI

Former Barcelona winger Cristian Hidalgo revealed that nobody in the side have every thought that striker Lionel Messi will become one of the best footballers of his generation. "Leo was an incredible talent. Everyone in the club knew that he would one day be a very good player. "But the best ever? No. Nobody could have foreseen that. Leo's accomplishments are unique," he told Goal.com quoted Hidalgo as saying.

Messi has been with the Catalan club since the age of 13 and emerged as one of the game's most promising talents when he made his debut just three years later. Hidalgo was at Barca at the same time as the star attacker and says no one at the club could have predicted he would have gone on to become a six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"He was very shy, very introverted. He actually only spoke when it was necessary. As he played more and started scoring goals, he thawed a little and joked around more," revealed Hidalgo. Hidalgo made just one first-team appearance for Barcelona before he left to join Deportivo La Coruna in 2006. (ANI)

