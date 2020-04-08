Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA star Antetokounmpo donates masks to Greek city

PTI | Athens | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:16 IST
NBA star Antetokounmpo donates masks to Greek city

Greek basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers donated 10,000 surgical masks to the Athens suburb of Zografou on Wednesday to help fight the coronavirus outbreak. "The municipality of Zografou wants to express its great gratitude to the Antetokounmpo family for offering 10,000 masks to the residents of the city as a measure of protection against the Covid-19 virus," a statement from the municipality said.

The gesture from the family, "in addition to the substantial offer to the citizens of Zografou, proves the close bond that the Antetokounmpo brothers have with the city that remained for several years their home," it added. Milwaukee Bucks standout Giannis, last season's NBA MVP, and his brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alexis grew up in poverty in their early days in Greece where their parents had arrived from Nigeria as immigrants.

They grew up selling merchandise in the streets of the capital in order to help their poor family, but basketball changed their lives and Giannis signed a $100 million four-year contract with the Bucks in 2016. "I thank from the bottom of my heart the Antetokounmpo brothers for their generous offer which acquires even greater dimensions because it takes place during these difficult times for the entire planet," said Zografou mayor Vassilis Thodas.

"With their offer they confirm that they have not forgotten the city and when the nightmare of the coronavirus is over, the municipality will honour Giannis and his brothers accordingly," he added. The municipality announced that the masks donated by the Antetokounmpo family will be immediately distributed to employees in the region and to vulnerable groups.

On Wednesday the Greek government announced 52 new coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total to 1,884. Greece has so far reported 83 deaths from the virus. AFP BS BS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Rhule: QB Bridgewater 'perfect fit' for Panthers

First-year Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said moving on from quarterback Cam Newton was a difficult -- but correct -- decision for his team. I think the world of Cam -- as a person, and then everyone knows the type of player hes been f...

Amitabh Bachchan thanks supply warriors, asks people to not hoard things

Thanking those who are working tirelessly for supplying essential food items and pharmaceuticals amid the lockdown, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday asked people to not hoard things. The superstar took to Twitter to share th...

Sudan court upholds corruption conviction of ousted leader Bashir

Sudans ousted president Omar al-Bashir on Wednesday lost an appeal against a sentence of two years in detention for corruption, his lawyer said. The appeals court upheld the conviction but we will file an appeal in the supreme court because...

Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri sector

Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation on Wednesday evening in the forward areas of the Rajouri sector. Firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control by Pakistan started at around 845 pm on Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020