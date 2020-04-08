Sports News Roundup: Contador and Nadal auction memorabilia for Spanish Red Cross; Infantino talks of different football and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Contador and Nadal auction memorabilia for Spanish Red Cross

Alberto Contador is auctioning his bike from the 2011 Giro d'Italia and Tour de France while Rafa Nadal is selling the shirt he wore when he won the 2019 French Open to raise money for the Spanish Red Cross' fight against the coronavirus. Seven-times grand tour winner Contador, who retired in 2017, and 19-times Grand Slam winner Nadal made the announcements on Twitter on Wednesday.

Infantino talks of different football, but what might it look like?

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said that football will be "totally different" when it re-starts after the coronavirus. He has talked of smaller, but more meaningful, competitions, more balance, and football being "more attentive to true values." Infantino has not yet gone into further details and some may question his credentials in this matter: as FIFA president he has increased the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams and, in a previous role as UEFA general secretary, oversaw growing financial inequality in European football.

Esports: Super League Triathlon enlists top athletes to compete in Zwift Classics

Super League Triathlon has made a foray into the world of esports and enlisted leading athletes such as double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee and reigning Super League champion Vincent Luis to take part in the online Zwift Classics series. Their squad will take on professional cycling teams like SEG Racing and Ribble-Weldtite on Zwift -- an online racing platform where cyclists and runners can compete from the comfort of their homes via an exercise bike or a treadmill.

Paralympics: IPC suffering cashflow issues after Games postponement

After the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Games following the coronavirus outbreak, Paralympics chief Andrew Parsons is focused on consolidating losses and protecting smaller national federations stung by the change. The decision was made last month to postpone the Games until the summer of 2021 because of the impact of COVID-19, which has so far killed over 81,000 people worldwide.

Athletics: World championships moved to July 2022 to avoid Olympics clash

The world athletics championships have been moved back 11 months to July 2022 to avoid clashing with the Tokyo Olympics, which was also postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the sport's governing body said Wednesday. World Athletics confirmed in a statement https://www.worldathletics.org/competitions/world-athletics-championships/news/dates-world-championships-oregon-2022 that the event, which is usually held every two years, would now take place from July 15-24 in 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.

Team Europe captain Harrington shoots down idea of Ryder Cup without fans

This year's Ryder Cup should not be held if fans are unable to attend the event due to the coronavirus pandemic, Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington said on Wednesday. The golf calendar has been ravaged by the outbreak, with three of the sport's four majors -- The Masters, U.S. Open and PGA Championship -- being postponed, while the British Open was canceled.

Snooker: Hearn to return home after successful surgery following heart attack

World Snooker Tour chairman Barry Hearn is in "good spirits" after suffering a minor heart attack on Sunday and is set to return home following successful surgery, the 71-year-old's son Eddie Hearn confirmed on Wednesday. Barry Hearn, who made his name promoting snooker before turning his attention to boxing and darts, founded the successful event promotion company Matchroom Sport and is also the chairman of the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC).

Suspicious match alerts up due to coronavirus shutdown - TIU

Alerts for suspicious betting patterns in tennis increased during the first quarter of 2020 as corruptors targeted lower level tours as the sport headed towards a shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said on Wednesday. The tennis season was halted in early March due to the pandemic, leaving players in the lower tiers who solely depend on tournament winnings without the opportunity to earn a living.

Brady saw possible New England exit prior to last season

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady foresaw his exit from the New England Patriots long before he announced it, the quarterback told radio host Howard Stern on Wednesday, in an interview that touched on his emotional departure, his new life in Tampa Bay and friendship with U.S. President Donald Trump. "I probably knew before the start of last season that it was my last year," Brady told the Sirius XM radio show. "Our time was coming to an end."

Athletics: Sweden's European cross-country champion Fsiha fails dope test

Swedish cross-country runner Robel Fsiha, who won gold at the European Championships in Lisbon in December, is under investigation by the country's Anti-Doping Agency after testing positive for an unnamed substance. Fsiha has been suspended since his positive A sample was revealed in February and his B sample has now also returned a positive result, his club Sparvagen said on Wednesday.

