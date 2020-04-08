Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brees: Sports will help in nation's recovery

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:42 IST
Brees: Sports will help in nation's recovery

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said sports will help Americans return to normalcy once the threat of the coronavirus fades and games can begin again. "That's typically something that's really brought us through a lot of tough situations throughout our country," Brees said on Wednesday's installment of "The Ellen Show," per ESPN. "I think people have been able to lean on their local sports teams or national teams to just unite them and get their minds off the challenges of daily life or daily struggle.

"We don't even have that right now, and I think that's another reason why this is so tough. And obviously we hope that football can be back to normal -- or this can be back to normal so that we can play real football." Brees and his wife, Brittany, also discussed their $5 million donation to Louisiana charities amid the coronavirus pandemic and what it's like to homeschool their four children with host Ellen DeGeneres.

The 41-year-old quarterback -- the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns and completions - also said he's eager to face off against Tom Brady, who has taken up residence in the NFC South with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "Yeah, well, the division just got a little bit better, didn't it?" Brees said about Brady's offseason move to the Bucs. "And in addition to that, Teddy Bridgewater -- who played so well for us with the Saints last year when I got hurt -- he's now the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. So our division has Teddy Bridgewater, Tom Brady, Matt Ryan and myself with the Saints.

"It's always been a very challenging division, and it just kicked up a notch." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congo president's chief of staff arrested amid graft probe

Police in Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday arrested the presidents chief of staff, Vital Kamerhe, after he testified in an investigation into alleged misappropriation of public funds, a police official said. Kamerhe, the chief of s...

Now not the time to look back at response to COVID-19 crisis, says UN chief as Trump blasts WHO

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said it is not the time to look back and assess how organisations and nations have reacted to the coronavirus crisis and called for global unity and solidarity to stop the pandemic, a day a...

COVID-19: One more tests positive in Himachal, total cases rise to 29

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 21, a senior health official said. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 29.Additional...

France's Macron to address nation on Monday on coronavirus crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation regarding the new coronavirus situation on Monday evening, the presidential palace said on Wednesday.According to the latest figures showing 10,869 fatalities, France has the fourth-h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020