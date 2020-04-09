NFL notebook: Brady talks Patriots departure

Tom Brady realized before the start of last season that it likely was his last ride in New England. "I knew that our time was coming to an end," the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said during an appearance Wednesday on "The Howard Stern Show" on SiriusXM.

After 20 seasons and a record six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, Brady told Stern "it was just time" to move on. "I don't know what to say other than that," Brady said. "I accomplished everything I could in two decades with an incredible organization, an incredible group of people, and that will never change. No one can ever take that away from me, no one can ever take those experiences or Super Bowl championships away from us."

--Jameis Winston took the high road in discussing Tom Brady, after the "greatest of all time" (GOAT) claimed the quarterback spot with the Buccaneers. "One thing about Tom Brady is it's understood that he is the GOAT," Winston said to FOX News. "For you to get replaced by Tom Brady in a city that you love so much, I guess that's kudos to me."

--First-year Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said moving on from quarterback Cam Newton was a difficult -- but correct -- decision for his team. "I think the world of Cam -- as a person, and then everyone knows the type of player he's been for many, many years," Rhule said.

Rhule also lauded new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, saying, "I think he's the perfect fit for us, for our offense, for where this team wants to go." --Quarterback Andy Dalton's future with the Cincinnati Bengals remains undecided, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on a Zoom call.

Taylor cited the uncertainty of an abnormal offseason, saying "there are a lot of unknowns right now." "When we say we're keeping all of our options on the table, (keeping Dalton is) one of the options on the table for that very reason," Taylor said.

--The Atlanta Falcons revealed their 2020 uniforms, their first new look in 17 years. The Falcons revealed black jerseys and black pants for home games and a white-on-white combination on the road. "ATL" is emblazoned over the numbers on the front of the jersey. They also unveiled an alternate jersey with a red and black gradient, and a throwback jersey similar to one they've worn in recent years.

The team had planned to unveil the changes next Tuesday, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that internet leaks pushed the plans forward. --New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said sports will help Americans return to normalcy once the threat of the coronavirus fades and games can begin again.

"That's typically something that's really brought us through a lot of tough situations throughout our country," Brees said on "The Ellen Show," per ESPN. "I think people have been able to lean on their local sports teams or national teams to just unite them and get their minds off the challenges of daily life or daily struggle." --The NFL is working to make sure technical glitches don't interrupt the draft -- being conducted virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic -- later this month.

ESPN reported the league is building in several safeguards to protect teams from lost internet connections or other interruptions that might otherwise result in missed picks or insufficient time to make trades. The league also announced its three-day, virtual draft coverage will function as a fundraiser benefiting six non-profits contributing to COVID-19 relief.

--Ohio State defensive end Chase Young has been contacted by only three teams, NFL Network reported, two weeks before the draft begins. NFL Network reported the Bengals (No. 1 pick) and the next two teams in the order -- the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions -- have contacted Young, whom many believe is the draft's best prospect.

--Washington Redskins right guard Brandon Scherff signed his one-year franchise tender. Scherff's 2020 salary is scheduled to be $15.03 million, but the sides have until July 15 to agree to a long-term contract.

--The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a one-year deal with free agent running back DeAndre Washington, Yahoo Sports reported. Washington, 27, had 108 carries for 387 yards and three touchdowns for the Oakland Raiders in 2019.

--New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas signed his second-round restricted free agency tender. A 2018 Pro Bowler, Rosas will make $3.3 million in 2020. --Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Alex Redmond signed his original-round restricted free agency tender, worth $2.1 million.

--The New Orleans Saints re-signed offensive lineman Cameron Tom after declining to tender him as a restricted free agent. --The Seattle Seahawks re-signed offensive lineman Jordan Simmons after declining to tender him as an exclusive-rights free agent.

--The Baltimore Ravens waived defensive end Ufomba Kamalu. --Field Level Media

