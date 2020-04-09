Left Menu
Development News Edition

Space station crew blast off despite virus-hit build up

PTI | Almaty | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:39 IST
Space station crew blast off despite virus-hit build up

A three-man crew blasted off to the International Space Station on Thursday, leaving behind a planet overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic. Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of Russia's Roscosmos space agency and NASA's Chris Cassidy launched at 08:05 GMT from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, where COVID-19 has caused changes to pre-launch protocol.

The crew told ground control that they were "feeling fine" just before they successfully entered orbit, NASA TV reported. They are expected to dock with the ISS at 14:15 GMT. Under usual circumstances, the departing crew would have faced questions from a large press pack before being waved off by family and friends.

Neither were present this time round because of travel restrictions imposed over the virus, although the crew did respond to emailed questions from journalists in a Wednesday press conference. Cassidy, 50, admitted the crew had been affected by their families not being unable to be in Baikonur for their blastoff to the ISS.

"But we understand that the whole world is also impacted by the same crisis," Cassidy said. Astronauts routinely go into quarantine ahead of space missions and give a final press conference at Baikonur from behind a glass wall to protect them from infection.

That process began even earlier than usual last month as the trio and their reserve crew hunkered down in Russia's Star City training centre outside Moscow, eschewing traditional pre-launch rituals and visits to the capital. Roscosmos said on Tuesday that cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka would fly to Russia from the cosmodrome rather than from the usual staging post of Karaganda airport when he returns to Earth from the ISS later this month.

NASA has not yet confirmed travel plans for Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir, who will be departing the ISS along with Skripochka on April 17. The ISS typically carries up to six people at a time and has a livable space of 388 cubic metres (13,700 cubic feet) -- larger than a six-bedroom house according to NASA. Those dimensions will sound enviable to many residents of Earth, more than half of whom are on various forms of lockdown as governments respond to COVID-19 with drastic measures.

But residents of the ISS frequently feel lonely and crave home comforts. In recent weeks, astronauts and cosmonauts on the ISS and on Earth have been sharing tips on coping with self-isolation.

In a piece for the New York Times last month, NASA's Scott Kelly said his biggest miss during almost a year in space was nature -- "the colour green, the smell of fresh dirt, and the feel of warm sun on my face". While recommending fresh air walks for those still able to enjoy them, Kelly also said there was nothing wrong with people spending more time in front of a screen during isolation.

During his time aboard the ISS he "binge-watched Game of the Thrones -- twice" and enjoyed frequent movie nights with crewmates, he wrote..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kareena Kapoor reminisces her beach vacation

Just like many others who are dreaming of vacations during the lockdown, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan too is seen reminiscing her beach vacations in her Thursday throwback post. The Jab We Met actor took to Instagram to share an old picture in...

Prague aims to get a grip on Airbnb with coronavirus crisis laws

Officials in Prague are using the coronavirus crisis to get a firmer grip on short-term rentals like Airbnb, which they say have squeezed locals out of the Czech capitals center.Using state of emergency powers in place during the coronaviru...

US STOCKS-Futures dip ahead of weekly jobless claims, OPEC+ meeting

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Thursday as investors braced for another staggering weekly jobless claims number, while oil prices rose on hopes of sweeping production cuts. Weekly initial jobless claims, the most timely data on eco...

COVID-19: Jindal Stainless donates Rs 5 cr to PM CARES Fund

Jindal Stainless Ltd JSL on Thursday announced a financial contribution of Rs 5 crore towards PM CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak. In addition to the aid, JSL has taken several steps like offering medical facilities, safety equi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020