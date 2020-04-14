Google launches free tool to create short YouTube videos

Left Menu
As businesses struggle to shift from the traditional to the digital space given the current pandemic crisis, Google has released a new beta tool that lets you create short YouTube videos.

ANI | California | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:21 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As businesses struggle to shift from the traditional to the digital space given the current pandemic crisis, Google has released a new beta tool that lets you create short YouTube videos.

Called Video Builder, the free tool animates static images, text, logos, with music from Google's own library, the official blog explains. One can easily choose from a range of layouts based on the business message and goals to create videos of 6 seconds or 15 seconds.

The purpose behind the tool is to assist businesses strapped for time and resources in the current crisis create videos to connect to their customers and keep them informed. Interested users can sign up for the Video Builder beta tool to gain access. (ANI)

