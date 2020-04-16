Pusa Decontamination and Sanitizing Tunnel developed by ICAR-IARI inaugurated

Pusa Decontamination and Sanitizing Tunnel, developed by Division of Agricultural Engineering, ICAR- Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi, was inaugurated by the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shri Kailash Choudhary here today in presence of Dr. Trilochan Mohapatra, Secretary DARE and Director General ICAR and Dr. A K Singh, Director, ICAR-IARI, New Delhi.

The sanitization protocol includes hand washing with foot-operated soap and water dispenser and fogging in a sanitizing tunnel for 20 seconds. In this tunnel, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (QAC) are used at a concentration of 0.045%, which is recommended by the Health Department.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.